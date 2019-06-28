Food shortage fears in north Kosovo ignite tensions

Serbs in northern Kosovo expressed fear Friday of a food shortage following the imposition of a tariff that has cut off Serbian imports, while Pristina accused Belgrade of manufacturing the "crisis" for political gain

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Serbs in northern Kosovo expressed fear Friday of a food shortage following the imposition of a tariff that has cut off Serbian imports, while Pristina accused Belgrade of manufacturing the "crisis" for political gain.

Kosovo slapped the 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods in November and last month cracked down on smuggling gangs along its northern border with Serbia.

Pristina's move was retaliation for Belgrade's efforts to thwart global recognition of the independence that Kosovo, a former province, declared in 2008.

This week grocery store owners in the north, a Serb-majority area that remains loyal to Belgrade and prefers to use Serbian imports, said supplies are now dwindling.

Hundreds of shop owners said they would soon be forced to close as shelves are running out of staples like milk, cooking oil, sugar and salt.

"I've made a small stock at home -- flour, oil, sugar and meat. I don't know how long this situation will last nor do I understand Pristina with the tariff," said Dejan Savic, a 36-year-old store clerk in North Mitrovica, the Serb half of the divided city.

Rados Petrovic, the president of business association in Mitrovica, said the group is "trying to secure groceries to citizens but it is very difficult.

" "The last stocks are being used and new goods are not being purchased," he told AFP.

Kosovo officials have pushed back at what they say is Belgrade-fuelled propaganda, with other nearby shops in Kosovo well-stocked with products not from Serbia.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj blasted the reports as "fake news" and insisted Pristina "would not allow a shortage of a single product because they (the Serbs) are Kosovo's citizens".

In Belgrade this week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised "we will not allow our people to die hungry, although many would like that," according to regional broadcaster N1.

"This is a serious problem and we will deal with it," he added.

The tariff has become a core obstacle in faltering negotiations between the former war foes.

Albanian-majority Kosovo broke away from Serbia in a 1998-99 rebellion and declared independence a decade later, which Belgrade has never accepted.

The neighbours need to normalise ties in order to move forward with EU accession dreams.