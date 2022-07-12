Food Shortages Soar in France Amid Climate Change, Bad Harvest - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The shortage of food products in grocery stores has sharply increased over the year in France, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday, citing data analytics company NielsenIQ.

Between May 23 and June 19, the overall food shortage rate in France was 5.5% for all products. This figure increased by 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

"Climate conditions, bad harvest, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and production difficulties have significantly accelerated the shortage of certain products since the beginning of the year and undermined the availability of goods on the shelves in 2022," a retail consultant at NielsenIQ, Francois Laffontan, told Le Figaro.

According to the newspaper, this shortage concerns oils, sauces, flour and frozen pastries in particular.

Earlier in the day, French media reported that restaurants in Lyon, France's third largest city, are experiencing acute mustard shortages, which experts attribute to the drought in Canada and the situation in Ukraine.