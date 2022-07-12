UrduPoint.com

Food Shortages Soar In France Amid Climate Change, Bad Harvest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Food Shortages Soar in France Amid Climate Change, Bad Harvest - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The shortage of food products in grocery stores has sharply increased over the year in France, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday, citing data analytics company NielsenIQ.

Between May 23 and June 19, the overall food shortage rate in France was 5.5% for all products. This figure increased by 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

"Climate conditions, bad harvest, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and production difficulties have significantly accelerated the shortage of certain products since the beginning of the year and undermined the availability of goods on the shelves in 2022," a retail consultant at NielsenIQ, Francois Laffontan, told Le Figaro.

According to the newspaper, this shortage concerns oils, sauces, flour and frozen pastries in particular.

Earlier in the day, French media reported that restaurants in Lyon, France's third largest city, are experiencing acute mustard shortages, which experts attribute to the drought in Canada and the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Canada Drought France Company Lyon Same May June Media All Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.