UrduPoint.com

Food Supplies Via Grain Corridor Could Stop If May 5 Meeting In Istanbul Fails - Ankara

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Food Supplies Via Grain Corridor Could Stop If May 5 Meeting in Istanbul Fails - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Food supplies via the grain corridor may stop if the meeting on May 5 in Istanbul does not bring results, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5.

"The Turkey-Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul on May 5 is important for the future of the grain corridor. If the meeting does not bring positive results, grain supplies may stop on May 18. In the absence of a positive solution, serious problems may arise in world food supplies," Kalin said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Turkey Istanbul May

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.