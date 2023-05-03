Food Supplies Via Grain Corridor Could Stop If May 5 Meeting in Istanbul Fails - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Food supplies via the grain corridor may stop if the meeting on May 5 in Istanbul does not bring results, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5.

"The Turkey-Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul on May 5 is important for the future of the grain corridor. If the meeting does not bring positive results, grain supplies may stop on May 18. In the absence of a positive solution, serious problems may arise in world food supplies," Kalin said in an interview with CNN Turk.