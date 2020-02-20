MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Eyewitnesses have released on social media footage depicting the consequences of Turkish artillery shelling in Syria's Idlib.

The video shows destroyed houses and people's bodies buried under the rubble. Judging by their clothes, the victims seem to be civilians, and one of them is a child.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said earlier on Thursday that pro-Turkish militants, supported by Turkish artillery, had breached the defenses of the Syrian army near the villages of Qmenas and Nerab. Russia's Su-24 attack aircraft fired at the militants, helping the army repel the advancing fighters, the center added. The Turkish Defense Ministry later reported that two soldiers had been killed and five injured in an air attack in Idlib.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara, which is currently negotiating a solution to the situation in Idlib, had not yet received a satisfactory answer and was ready to launch a military operation in the province. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this the worst case scenario.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran, as the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed during talks in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. Damascus gained control over three of them in 2018, but the fourth, located in Idlib and parts of several neighboring provinces, is mostly controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia). In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in the province, where more than 10 different militant groups operate in addition to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, including its failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the government within the framework of the political process, from terrorists. In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has claimed that Ankara had fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.