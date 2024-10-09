Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Fixtures
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:11 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 and 4 qualifying fixtures (times GMT):
Matchday 3
Oct 10, Thursday
Group C: Cape Verde v Botswana (1600); Group F: Ghana v Sudan (1600); Group E: Algeria v Togo (1900); Group H: Democratic Republic of Congo v Tanzania (1600); Group J: Namibia v Zimbabwe (1300); Group L: Burkina Faso v Burundi (1900)
Oct 11, Friday
Group A: Madagascar v Gambia (1400), Tunisia v Comoros (1900); Group B: Gabon v Lesotho (1900); Group C: Egypt v Mauritania (1600); Group D: Benin v Rwanda, Nigeria v Libya (both 1600); Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Liberia (1300); Group F: Angola v Niger (1900); Group G: Zambia v Chad (1300), Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone (1900); Group I: Mozambique v Eswatini (1300), Mali v Guinea-Bissau (1900); Group J: Cameroon v Kenya (1600); Group K: Uganda v South Sudan (1600), South Africa v Congo Brazzaville (1700); Group L: Senegal v Malawi (1900)
Oct 12, Saturday
Group B: Morocco v Central African Republic (1900); Group H: Guinea v Ethiopia (1600)
Matchday 4
Oct 13, Sunday
Group L: Burundi v Burkina Faso (1600)
Oct 14, Monday
Group A: Gambia v Madagascar (1400); Group E: Liberia v Equatorial Guinea, Togo v Algeria (both 1600); Group H: Ethiopia v Guinea (1900); Group I: Guinea-Bissau v Mali (1600), Eswatini v Mozambique (1900); Group J: Zimbabwe v Namibia, Kenya v Cameroon (both 1600)
Oct 15, Tuesday
Group A: Comoros v Tunisia (1900); Group B: Lesotho v Gabon (1300), Central African Republic v Morocco (1900); Group C: Botswana v Cape Verde, Mauritania v Egypt (both 1600); Group D: Rwanda v Benin (1600), Libya v Nigeria (1900); Group F: Sudan v Ghana (1300), Niger v Angola (1600); Group G: Chad v Zambia (1300), Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast (1600); Group H: Tanzania v Democratic Republic of Congo (1300); Group K: South Sudan v Uganda (1300), Congo Brazzaville v South Africa (1600); Group L: Malawi v Senegal (1300)
