Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Fixtures
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations match day 5 and 6 qualifying fixtures (times GMT):
Matchday 5
Nov 13, Wednesday
Group E: Liberia v Togo (1600); Group G: Chad v Sierra Leone (1900); Group J: Namibia v Cameroon (1300)
Nov 14, Thursday
Group A: Madagascar v Tunisia (1600); Group B: Lesotho v Central African Republic (1300); Group D: Rwanda v Libya (1600), Benin v Nigeria (1900); Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Algeria (1300); Group F: Niger v Sudan (1600); Group K: South Sudan v Congo Brazzaville (1300); Group L: Burundi v Malawi (1500), Burkina Faso v Senegal (1900)
Nov 15, Friday
Group A: Gambia v Comoros (1900); Group B: Gabon v Morocco (1900); Group C: Botswana v Mauritania (1300), Cape Verde v Egypt (1600); Group F: Angola v Ghana (1900); Group G: Zambia v Ivory Coast (1600); Group I: Mozambique v Mali, Eswatini v Guinea-Bissau (both 1600); Group J: Zimbabwe v Kenya (1600); Group K: Uganda v South Africa (1300)
Nov 16, Saturday
Group H: Ethiopia v Tanzania (1600), Guinea v Democratic Republic of Congo (1900)
Matchday 6
Nov 17, Sunday
Group E: Algeria v Liberia, Togo v Equatorial Guinea (both 1600)
Nov 18, Monday
Group A: Comoros v Madagascar, Tunisia v Gambia (both 1900); Group B: Central African Republic v Gabon, Morocco v Lesotho (both 1900); Group D: Nigeria v Rwanda, Libya v Benin (both 1600); Group F: Sudan v Angola, Ghana v Niger (both 1600); Group L: Malawi v Burkina Faso (1300)
Nov 19, Tuesday
Group C: Egypt v Botswana (1500), Mauritania v Cape Verde (1600); Group G: Sierra Leone v Zambia, Ivory Coast v Chad (both 1600); Group H: Democratic Republic of Congo v Ethiopia, Tanzania v Guinea (both 1600); Group I: Guinea-Bissau v Mozambique, Mali v Eswatini (both 1600); Group J: Kenya v Namibia, Cameroon v Zimbabwe (both 1300); Group K: Congo Brazzaville v Uganda (1300), South Africa v South Sudan (1600); Group L: Senegal v Burundi (1900)
