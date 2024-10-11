Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Published October 11, 2024

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 qualifying results on Thursday:

Group C

In Praia

Cape Verde 0 Botswana 1 (Orebonye 2)

Group E

In Annaba, Algeria

Algeria 5 (Benrahma 29, 55-pen, Aouar 68, Gouiri 86, Amoura 90+5) Togo 1 (Klidje 11)

Group F

In Accra

Ghana 0 Sudan 0

Group H

In Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Mzize 53-og) Tanzania 0

Group J

In Soweto, South Africa

Namibia 0 Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 34-pen)

Group L

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso 4 (Ouattara 33, 44, Banse 34, Dayo 49) Burundi 1 (Kanakimana 4)

Note: Namibia and Burkina Faso hosted matches at neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums

More Stories From World