Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Friday:
Matchday 3
Group A
In Casablanca, Morocco
Madagascar 1 (Couturier 45+2) Gambia 1 (Minteh 90+7)
In Rades, Tunisia
Group B
In Franceville, Gabon
Playing Saturday
In Oujda, Morocco
Morocco v Central African Republic (1900 GMT)
Group C
In Cairo
Egypt 2 (Trezeguet 69, Salah 79) Mauritania 0
Played Thursday
In Praia
Cape Verde 0 Botswana 1 (Orebonye 2)
Group D
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Benin 3 (Mounie 7, Hountondji 67, Imourane 70) Rwanda 0
In Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 1 (Dele-Bashiru 86) Libya 0
Group E
In Malabo
Equatorial Guinea 1 (Salvador 34-pen) Liberia 0
Thursday
In Annaba, Algeria
Algeria 5 (Benrahma 29, 55-pen, Aouar 68, Gouiri 86, Amoura 90+5) Togo 1 (Klidje 11)
Group F
In Luanda
Angola 2 (Mabululu 75-pen, Milson 85) Niger 0
Thursday
In Accra
Group G
In Ndola, Zambia
Zambia 0 Chad 0
In San Pedro, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 4 (Pepe 3, Kessie 51, 76-pen, Diakite 87-pen) Sierra Leone 1 (Koroma 43)
Group H
Saturday
In Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast
Thursday
In Kinshasa
Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Mzize 53-og) Tanzania 0
Group I
In Maputo
Mozambique 1 (Ratifo 73) Eswatini 1 (Mavuso 80)
In Bamako
Mali 1 (Toure 62) Guinea-Bissau 0
Group J
In Yaounde
Cameroon 4 (Aboubakar 8-pen, Hongla 39, Mbeumo 43, Bassogog 55) Kenya 1 (Olunga 41)
Thursday
In Soweto, South Africa
Namibia 0 Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 34-pen)
Group K
In Kampala
Uganda 1 (Mugabi 47) South Sudan 0
In Gqeberha, South Africa
South Africa 5 (Mokoena 13, 27, Aubaas 36, Foster 52, Rayners 78) Congo Brazzaville 0
Group L
In Dakar
Senegal 4 (Gueye 35, Mane 68, Dia 71, Jackson 77) Malawi 0
Thursday
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Burkina Faso 4 (Ouattara 33, 44, Banse 34, Dayo 49) Burundi 1 (Kanakimana 4)
