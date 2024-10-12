Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Friday:

Matchday 3

Group A

In Casablanca, Morocco

Madagascar 1 (Couturier 45+2) Gambia 1 (Minteh 90+7)

In Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 0 Comoros 1 (Said 63)

Group B

In Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 0 Lesotho 0

Playing Saturday

In Oujda, Morocco

Morocco v Central African Republic (1900 GMT)

Group C

In Cairo

Egypt 2 (Trezeguet 69, Salah 79) Mauritania 0

Played Thursday

In Praia

Cape Verde 0 Botswana 1 (Orebonye 2)

Group D

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin 3 (Mounie 7, Hountondji 67, Imourane 70) Rwanda 0

In Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 1 (Dele-Bashiru 86) Libya 0

Group E

In Malabo

Equatorial Guinea 1 (Salvador 34-pen) Liberia 0

Thursday

In Annaba, Algeria

Algeria 5 (Benrahma 29, 55-pen, Aouar 68, Gouiri 86, Amoura 90+5) Togo 1 (Klidje 11)

Group F

In Luanda

Angola 2 (Mabululu 75-pen, Milson 85) Niger 0

Thursday

In Accra

Ghana 0 Sudan 0

Group G

In Ndola, Zambia

Zambia 0 Chad 0

In San Pedro, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 4 (Pepe 3, Kessie 51, 76-pen, Diakite 87-pen) Sierra Leone 1 (Koroma 43)

Group H

Saturday

In Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast

Guinea v Ethiopia (1600 GMT)

Thursday

In Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Mzize 53-og) Tanzania 0

Group I

In Maputo

Mozambique 1 (Ratifo 73) Eswatini 1 (Mavuso 80)

In Bamako

Mali 1 (Toure 62) Guinea-Bissau 0

Group J

In Yaounde

Cameroon 4 (Aboubakar 8-pen, Hongla 39, Mbeumo 43, Bassogog 55) Kenya 1 (Olunga 41)

Thursday

In Soweto, South Africa

Namibia 0 Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 34-pen)

Group K

In Kampala

Uganda 1 (Mugabi 47) South Sudan 0

In Gqeberha, South Africa

South Africa 5 (Mokoena 13, 27, Aubaas 36, Foster 52, Rayners 78) Congo Brazzaville 0

Group L

In Dakar

Senegal 4 (Gueye 35, Mane 68, Dia 71, Jackson 77) Malawi 0

Thursday

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso 4 (Ouattara 33, 44, Banse 34, Dayo 49) Burundi 1 (Kanakimana 4)

