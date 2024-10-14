Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Result
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result on Sunday:
Matchday 4
Group L
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Burundi 0 Burkina Faso 2 (Konate 5, B.
Traore 90+4-pen)
Playing Tuesday
In Lilongwe
Note: Burundi played at neutral venue because they do not have an international-standard stadium
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From World
-
Golf: European Tour French Open scores16 minutes ago
-
France's Amandine Henry retires from international football16 minutes ago
-
US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon46 minutes ago
-
Iceland govt collapses, new election set for November56 minutes ago
-
Macron calls on Iran's president to back Mideast 'de-escalation'56 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results1 hour ago
-
Zelensky says NKorea sending troops to Russian army1 hour ago
-
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Israeli tanks force entry into UN peacekeeping position in southern Lebanon, UN2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v India Women's T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
Iceland's coalition govt collapses, new election in Nov: PM3 hours ago