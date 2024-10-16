Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Tuesday:
Matchday 4
Group A
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Comoros 1 (Selemani 49) Tunisia 1 (Meriah 68)
Played Monday
In El Jadida, Morocco
Gambia 1 (Barrow 62) Madagascar 0
Group B
In Durban, South Africa
Lesotho 0 Gabon 2 (Babicka 55, Effaghe 84)
In Oujda, Morocco
Central African Republic 0 Morocco 4 (Seghir 34, 37, En-Nesyri 50-pen, Ezzalzouli 65)
Group C
In Nouakchott
Mauritania 0 Egypt 1 (Adel 85)
In Francistown, Botswana
Botswana 1 (Sesinyi 52) Cape Verde 0
Group D
In Kigali
Rwanda 2 (Nshuti 70, Bizimani 75-pen) Benin 1 (A. Hountondji 42)
In Benghazi, Libya
Libya v Nigeria -- Nigeria left Libya on Monday after alleged "inhumane treatment" of their squad
Group E
Played Monday
In Lome
Togo 0 Algeria 1 (Bensebaini 18-pen)
In Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia 1 (Gibson 53) Equatorial Guinea 2 (Nlavo 20, Hanza 90+4)
Group F
In Benghazi
Sudan 2 (Mohamed 62, Abdelrahman 65) Ghana 0
In Casablanca, Morocco
Group G
In Yaounde, Cameroon
Chad 0 Zambia 1 (Musonda 70)
In Paynesville
Sierra Leone 1 (Bakayoko 85) Ivory Coast 0
Group H
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Tanzania 0 Democratic Republic of Congo 2 (Elia 87, 90+3)
In Abidjan
Ethiopia 0 Guinea 3 (Guirassy 16, 23-pen, Toure 19)
Group I
In Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 0 Mali 0
Monday
In Mbombela, South Africa
Eswatini 0 Mozambique 3 (Domingues 11, Ratifo 41, Catamo 59)
Group J
Monday
In Kampala, Uganda
In Soweto, South Africa
Zimbabwe 3 (Musona 50, 61-pen, Dube 89) Namibia 1 (Eiseb 90)
Group K
In Juba
South Sudan 1 (Juma 21) Uganda 2 (Omedi 15, Leku 66-og)
In Brazzaville
Congo 1 (Bassouamina 45+3) South Africa 1 (Mokwana 33)
Group L
In Lilongwe
Malawi 0 Senegal 1 (Mane 90+6)
Sunday
In Abidjan
Burundi 0 Burkina Faso 2 (Konate 5, B.
Traore 90+4-pen)
Note: A total of 18 countries played at neutral grounds or ceded home advantage due to a lack of international-standard stadiums, venues being renovated, or the civil war in Sudan.
afp
