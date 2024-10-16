Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Tuesday:

Matchday 4

Group A

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Comoros 1 (Selemani 49) Tunisia 1 (Meriah 68)

Played Monday

In El Jadida, Morocco

Gambia 1 (Barrow 62) Madagascar 0

Group B

In Durban, South Africa

Lesotho 0 Gabon 2 (Babicka 55, Effaghe 84)

In Oujda, Morocco

Central African Republic 0 Morocco 4 (Seghir 34, 37, En-Nesyri 50-pen, Ezzalzouli 65)

Group C

In Nouakchott

Mauritania 0 Egypt 1 (Adel 85)

In Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 1 (Sesinyi 52) Cape Verde 0

Group D

In Kigali

Rwanda 2 (Nshuti 70, Bizimani 75-pen) Benin 1 (A. Hountondji 42)

In Benghazi, Libya

Libya v Nigeria -- Nigeria left Libya on Monday after alleged "inhumane treatment" of their squad

Group E

Played Monday

In Lome

Togo 0 Algeria 1 (Bensebaini 18-pen)

In Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 1 (Gibson 53) Equatorial Guinea 2 (Nlavo 20, Hanza 90+4)

Group F

In Benghazi

Sudan 2 (Mohamed 62, Abdelrahman 65) Ghana 0

In Casablanca, Morocco

Niger 0 Angola 1 (Zini 1)

Group G

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Chad 0 Zambia 1 (Musonda 70)

In Paynesville

Sierra Leone 1 (Bakayoko 85) Ivory Coast 0

Group H

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 0 Democratic Republic of Congo 2 (Elia 87, 90+3)

In Abidjan

Ethiopia 0 Guinea 3 (Guirassy 16, 23-pen, Toure 19)

Group I

In Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 0 Mali 0

Monday

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 0 Mozambique 3 (Domingues 11, Ratifo 41, Catamo 59)

Group J

Monday

In Kampala, Uganda

Kenya 0 Cameroon 1 (Enow 63)

In Soweto, South Africa

Zimbabwe 3 (Musona 50, 61-pen, Dube 89) Namibia 1 (Eiseb 90)

Group K

In Juba

South Sudan 1 (Juma 21) Uganda 2 (Omedi 15, Leku 66-og)

In Brazzaville

Congo 1 (Bassouamina 45+3) South Africa 1 (Mokwana 33)

Group L

In Lilongwe

Malawi 0 Senegal 1 (Mane 90+6)

Sunday

In Abidjan

Burundi 0 Burkina Faso 2 (Konate 5, B.

Traore 90+4-pen)

Note: A total of 18 countries played at neutral grounds or ceded home advantage due to a lack of international-standard stadiums, venues being renovated, or the civil war in Sudan.

afp

