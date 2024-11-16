Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Friday:
Matchday 5
Group A
In Berkane, Morocco
Gambia 1 (Jatta 18) Comoros 2 (Said 25, Maolida 90)
Played Thursday
In Pretoria, South Africa
Madagascar 2 (Memmiche 20-og, Amada 45+3) Tunisia 3 (Rafia 6, Ltaief 39, Al Abdi 90+3)
Group B
In Franceville, Gabon
Gabon 1 (Bouanga 4) Morocco 5 (Harkass 17, Diaz 20, 23, En-Nesyri 81, Saibari 90)
Thursday
In Bloemfontein, South Africa
Lesotho 1 (Mokhachane 51) Central African Republic 0
Group C
In Francistown, Botswana
Botswana 1 (Baruti 18) Mauritania 1 (Koita 7)
In Praia
Cape Verde 1 (Mendes 63-pen) Egypt 1 (T.
Mohamed 31)
Group D
Thursday
In Kigali
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Benin 1 (Tijani 16) Nigeria 1 (Osimhen 81)
Group E
Thursday
In Malabo
Wednesday
In Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia 1 (Sangare 83-pen) Togo 0
Group F
In Luanda
Angola 1 (Zini 64) Ghana 1 (Ayew 18)
Thursday
In Lome, Togo
Niger 4 (Sosah 6, 45+3-pen, Oumarou 29, Badamassi 51) Sudan 0
Group G
In Ndola, Zambia
Zambia 1 (Musonda 43) Ivory Coast 0
Wednesday
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Chad 1 (Thiam 34-pen) Sierra Leone 1 (Dumbuya 29)
Group H
Playing Saturday
In Kinshasa, DR Congo
Ethiopia v Tanzania (1600 GMT)
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Guinea v Democratic Republic of Congo (1900 GMT)
Group I
In Maputo
Mozambique 0 Mali 1 (Doumbia 19)
In Mbombela, South Africa
Eswatini 1 (Mkhonto 81) Guinea-Bissau 1 (Mane 87)
Group J
In Polokwane, South Africa
Zimbabwe 1 (Maswanhise 32) Kenya 1 (Ayunga 52)
Wednesday
In Soweto, South Africa
Group K
In Kampala
Uganda 0 South Africa 2 (Morena 49, Maswanganyi 89)
Thursday
In Juba
South Sudan 3 (Wajo 31, 45+2, Elly 84) Congo Brazzaville 2 (Ibayi 26, 35)
Group L
Thursday
In Abidjan
In Bamako, Mali
Burkina Faso 0 Senegal 1 (Diarra 83)
Note: Gambia, Eswatini and Zimbabwe played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums
