Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Friday:

Matchday 5

Group A

In Berkane, Morocco

Gambia 1 (Jatta 18) Comoros 2 (Said 25, Maolida 90)

Played Thursday

In Pretoria, South Africa

Madagascar 2 (Memmiche 20-og, Amada 45+3) Tunisia 3 (Rafia 6, Ltaief 39, Al Abdi 90+3)

Group B

In Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 1 (Bouanga 4) Morocco 5 (Harkass 17, Diaz 20, 23, En-Nesyri 81, Saibari 90)

Thursday

In Bloemfontein, South Africa

Lesotho 1 (Mokhachane 51) Central African Republic 0

Group C

In Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 1 (Baruti 18) Mauritania 1 (Koita 7)

In Praia

Cape Verde 1 (Mendes 63-pen) Egypt 1 (T.

Mohamed 31)

Group D

Thursday

In Kigali

Rwanda 0 Libya 1 (Mohamed 84)

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin 1 (Tijani 16) Nigeria 1 (Osimhen 81)

Group E

Thursday

In Malabo

Equatorial Guinea 0 Algeria 0

Wednesday

In Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 1 (Sangare 83-pen) Togo 0

Group F

In Luanda

Angola 1 (Zini 64) Ghana 1 (Ayew 18)

Thursday

In Lome, Togo

Niger 4 (Sosah 6, 45+3-pen, Oumarou 29, Badamassi 51) Sudan 0

Group G

In Ndola, Zambia

Zambia 1 (Musonda 43) Ivory Coast 0

Wednesday

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Chad 1 (Thiam 34-pen) Sierra Leone 1 (Dumbuya 29)

Group H

Playing Saturday

In Kinshasa, DR Congo

Ethiopia v Tanzania (1600 GMT)

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Guinea v Democratic Republic of Congo (1900 GMT)

Group I

In Maputo

Mozambique 0 Mali 1 (Doumbia 19)

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 1 (Mkhonto 81) Guinea-Bissau 1 (Mane 87)

Group J

In Polokwane, South Africa

Zimbabwe 1 (Maswanhise 32) Kenya 1 (Ayunga 52)

Wednesday

In Soweto, South Africa

Namibia 0 Cameroon 0

Group K

In Kampala

Uganda 0 South Africa 2 (Morena 49, Maswanganyi 89)

Thursday

In Juba

South Sudan 3 (Wajo 31, 45+2, Elly 84) Congo Brazzaville 2 (Ibayi 26, 35)

Group L

Thursday

In Abidjan

Burundi 0 Malawi 0

In Bamako, Mali

Burkina Faso 0 Senegal 1 (Diarra 83)

Note: Gambia, Eswatini and Zimbabwe played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums

Related Topics

Africa Earthquake Francistown Brazzaville Kinshasa Liberia Franceville Abidjan Bamako Mbombela Polokwane Bloemfontein Pretoria Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Burkina Faso Botswana Tanzania Tunisia Comoros South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Sierra Leone Senegal Congo Cameroon Kenya Cape Verde Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mozambique Madagascar Morocco Niger Nigeria Namibia Central African Republic Uganda Angola

Recent Stories

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

9 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

9 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

9 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

10 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

10 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

10 hours ago
Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

10 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

10 hours ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

10 hours ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

10 hours ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

10 hours ago

More Stories From World