Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Saturday:
Matchday 5
Group H
In Kinshasa, DR Congo
Ethiopia 0 Tanzania 2 (Msuva 15, Salum 31)
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Guinea 1 (Guirassy 90+2) Democratic Republic of Congo 0
Note: Ethiopia and Guinea played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated7 hours ago
-
Italy's Donnarumma thankful for Mbappe absence in France showdown8 hours ago
-
Kolbe at the double as South Africa beat England 29-208 hours ago
-
Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight8 hours ago
-
Italy beat Japan to reach BJK Cup semi-finals8 hours ago
-
Graham equals record as nine-try Scotland see off tenacious Portugal8 hours ago
-
Protesters hold pro-Palestinian march in Rio ahead of G2010 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results10 hours ago
-
Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police10 hours ago
-
Shiffrin masters Levi slalom for 98th World Cup win10 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins Barcelona MotoGP sprint to take season to final race10 hours ago