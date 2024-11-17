Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Saturday:

Matchday 5

Group H

In Kinshasa, DR Congo

Ethiopia 0 Tanzania 2 (Msuva 15, Salum 31)

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Guinea 1 (Guirassy 90+2) Democratic Republic of Congo 0

Note: Ethiopia and Guinea played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums

