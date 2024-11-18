Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Sunday:

Matchday 6

Group E

In Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

Algeria 5 (Mandi 21, Mahrez 29, Bounedjah 64, Gouiri 74, Amoura 90+5) Liberia 1 (Dweh 6)

In Lome

Togo 3 (Annor 14, 87, Denkey 53) Equatorial Guinea 0

