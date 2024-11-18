Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results on Sunday:
Matchday 6
Group E
In Tizi Ouzou, Algeria
Algeria 5 (Mandi 21, Mahrez 29, Bounedjah 64, Gouiri 74, Amoura 90+5) Liberia 1 (Dweh 6)
In Lome
Togo 3 (Annor 14, 87, Denkey 53) Equatorial Guinea 0
