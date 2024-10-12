Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables after matches on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Tunisia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Comoros 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Gambia 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

Madagascar 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Group B

Morocco 2 2 0 0 5 1 6

Gabon 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

C.A.R. 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Lesotho 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group C

Egypt 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

C. Verde 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

Botswana 3 1 0 2 1 5 3

Mauritania 3 1 0 2 1 4 3

Group D

Nigeria 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

Benin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Rwanda 3 0 2 1 1 4 2

Libya 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Group E

Algeria 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

E. Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Togo 3 0 2 1 4 8 2

Liberia 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Group F

Angola 3 3 0 0 5 1 9

Sudan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Niger 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group G

I.

Coast 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

Zambia 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Chad 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

S. Leone 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

Group H

DR Congo 3 3 0 0 4 0 9

Tanzania 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Ethiopia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

Guinea 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Group I

Mali 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Mozambique 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

G. Bissau 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

Eswatini 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Group J

Cameroon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Kenya 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 4 0

Group K

Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 3

S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 0

Group L

B. Faso 3 2 1 0 8 3 7

Senegal 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

Burundi 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Malawi 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liberia Mali Bissau Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Botswana Benin Tanzania Tunisia Togo Comoros Chad Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Senegal Congo Cameroon Kenya Guinea Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mozambique Madagascar Morocco Niger Nigeria Namibia Uganda Angola

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

43 minutes ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

14 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

18 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

19 hours ago
PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

19 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

19 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

19 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

20 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

20 hours ago

More Stories From World