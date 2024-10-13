Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables on Saturday after matchday 3 (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Tunisia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Comoros 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Gambia 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Madagascar 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Group B
Morocco 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
Gabon 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
C.A.R. 3 1 0 2 3 8 3
Lesotho 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
Group C
Egypt 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
C. Verde 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Botswana 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
Mauritania 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
Group D
Nigeria 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
Benin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Rwanda 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
Libya 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Group E
Algeria 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
E. Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Togo 3 0 2 1 4 8 2
Liberia 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Group F
Angola 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
Sudan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Niger 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
Group G
I.
Coast 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
Zambia 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Chad 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
S. Leone 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
Group H
DR Congo 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
Tanzania 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Guinea 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
Ethiopia 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
Group I
Mali 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Mozambique 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
G. Bissau 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Eswatini 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
Group J
Cameroon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Kenya 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
Group K
Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 3
S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
Group L
B. Faso 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
Senegal 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
Burundi 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Malawi 3 0 0 3 3 10 0
Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams
