Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables on Saturday after matchday 3 (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Tunisia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Comoros 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Gambia 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

Madagascar 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Group B

Morocco 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

Gabon 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

C.A.R. 3 1 0 2 3 8 3

Lesotho 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group C

Egypt 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

C. Verde 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

Botswana 3 1 0 2 1 5 3

Mauritania 3 1 0 2 1 4 3

Group D

Nigeria 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

Benin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Rwanda 3 0 2 1 1 4 2

Libya 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Group E

Algeria 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

E. Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Togo 3 0 2 1 4 8 2

Liberia 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Group F

Angola 3 3 0 0 5 1 9

Sudan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Niger 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group G

I.

Coast 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

Zambia 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Chad 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

S. Leone 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

Group H

DR Congo 3 3 0 0 4 0 9

Tanzania 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Guinea 3 1 0 2 5 4 3

Ethiopia 3 0 1 2 1 6 1

Group I

Mali 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Mozambique 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

G. Bissau 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

Eswatini 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Group J

Cameroon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Kenya 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 4 0

Group K

Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 3

S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 0

Group L

B. Faso 3 2 1 0 8 3 7

Senegal 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

Burundi 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Malawi 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams