Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables on Saturday after matchday 3 (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Tunisia 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Comoros 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Gambia 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

Madagascar 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Group B

Morocco 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

Gabon 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

C.A.R. 3 1 0 2 3 8 3

Lesotho 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group C

Egypt 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

C. Verde 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

Botswana 3 1 0 2 1 5 3

Mauritania 3 1 0 2 1 4 3

Group D

Nigeria 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

Benin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Rwanda 3 0 2 1 1 4 2

Libya 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Group E

Algeria 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

E. Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Togo 3 0 2 1 4 8 2

Liberia 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Group F

Angola 3 3 0 0 5 1 9

Sudan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Ghana 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Niger 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Group G

I.

Coast 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

Zambia 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Chad 3 0 2 1 0 2 2

S. Leone 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

Group H

DR Congo 3 3 0 0 4 0 9

Tanzania 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Guinea 3 1 0 2 5 4 3

Ethiopia 3 0 1 2 1 6 1

Group I

Mali 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Mozambique 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

G. Bissau 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

Eswatini 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Group J

Cameroon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Kenya 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 4 0

Group K

Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 7

Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 3

S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 0

Group L

B. Faso 3 2 1 0 8 3 7

Senegal 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

Burundi 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Malawi 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liberia Mali Bissau Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Botswana Benin Tanzania Tunisia Togo Comoros Chad Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Senegal Congo Cameroon Kenya Guinea Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mozambique Madagascar Morocco Niger Nigeria Namibia Uganda Angola

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

10 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

10 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

11 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

11 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

18 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World