Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables ahead of matchday 5 from Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Tunisia 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Comoros 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
Gambia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Madagascar 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
Group B
Morocco 4 4 0 0 14 1 12 - automatic qualifiers as hosts
Gabon 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
C.A.R. 4 1 0 3 3 12 3
Lesotho 4 0 1 3 1 6 1
Group C
Egypt 4 4 0 0 10 0 12 - qualified
Botswana 4 2 0 2 2 5 6
C. Verde 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
Mauritania 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
Group D
Nigeria 4 3 1 0 7 0 10
Benin 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
Rwanda 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
Libya 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
Group E
Algeria 4 4 0 0 11 1 12 - qualified
E. Guinea 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
Togo 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
Liberia 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
Group F
Angola 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 - qualified
Sudan 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Ghana 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
Niger 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Group G
I.
Coast 4 3 0 1 8 2 9
Zambia 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
S. Leone 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
Chad 4 0 2 2 0 3 2
Group H
DR Congo 4 4 0 0 6 0 12 - qualified
Guinea 4 2 0 2 8 4 6
Tanzania 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
Ethiopia 4 0 1 3 1 9 1
Group I
Mozambique 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
Mali 4 2 2 0 3 1 8
G. Bissau 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Eswatini 4 0 1 3 1 6 1
Group J
Cameroon 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 - qualified
Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
Kenya 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Namibia 4 0 0 4 2 7 0
Group K
Uganda 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
S. Africa 4 2 2 0 11 5 8
Congo 4 1 1 2 2 8 4
S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 3 7 0
Group L
B. Faso 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 - qualified
Senegal 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 - qualified
Burundi 4 1 0 3 4 9 3
Malawi 4 0 0 4 3 11 0
Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams
