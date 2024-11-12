Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Published November 12, 2024

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables ahead of matchday 5 from Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Tunisia 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Comoros 4 1 3 0 4 3 6

Gambia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

Madagascar 4 0 2 2 2 4 2

Group B

Morocco 4 4 0 0 14 1 12 - automatic qualifiers as hosts

Gabon 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

C.A.R. 4 1 0 3 3 12 3

Lesotho 4 0 1 3 1 6 1

Group C

Egypt 4 4 0 0 10 0 12 - qualified

Botswana 4 2 0 2 2 5 6

C. Verde 4 1 0 3 2 5 3

Mauritania 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

Group D

Nigeria 4 3 1 0 7 0 10

Benin 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

Rwanda 4 1 2 1 3 5 5

Libya 4 0 1 3 2 7 1

Group E

Algeria 4 4 0 0 11 1 12 - qualified

E. Guinea 4 2 1 1 5 5 7

Togo 4 0 2 2 4 9 2

Liberia 4 0 1 3 2 7 1

Group F

Angola 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 - qualified

Sudan 4 2 1 1 4 2 7

Ghana 4 0 2 2 1 4 2

Niger 4 0 1 3 1 5 1

Group G

I.

Coast 4 3 0 1 8 2 9

Zambia 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

S. Leone 4 1 1 2 4 7 4

Chad 4 0 2 2 0 3 2

Group H

DR Congo 4 4 0 0 6 0 12 - qualified

Guinea 4 2 0 2 8 4 6

Tanzania 4 1 1 2 2 4 4

Ethiopia 4 0 1 3 1 9 1

Group I

Mozambique 4 2 2 0 7 3 8

Mali 4 2 2 0 3 1 8

G. Bissau 4 1 1 2 2 3 4

Eswatini 4 0 1 3 1 6 1

Group J

Cameroon 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 - qualified

Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 4 1 8

Kenya 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

Namibia 4 0 0 4 2 7 0

Group K

Uganda 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 11 5 8

Congo 4 1 1 2 2 8 4

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 3 7 0

Group L

B. Faso 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 - qualified

Senegal 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 - qualified

Burundi 4 1 0 3 4 9 3

Malawi 4 0 0 4 3 11 0

Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up secure tournament places except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams

