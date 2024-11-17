Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Table
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group H
DR Congo 5 4 0 1 6 1 12 - qualified
Guinea 5 3 0 2 9 4 9
Tanzania 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Ethiopia 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify
