Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Table

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group H

DR Congo 5 4 0 1 6 1 12 - qualified

Guinea 5 3 0 2 9 4 9

Tanzania 5 2 1 2 4 4 7

Ethiopia 5 0 1 4 1 11 1

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tanzania Congo Guinea

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

32 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

15 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

15 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

15 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

19 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

19 hours ago
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

19 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

19 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

24 hours ago

More Stories From World