Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group E
Algeria 6 5 1 0 16 2 16 - qualified
E.
Guinea 6 2 2 2 5 8 8 - qualified
Togo 6 1 2 3 7 10 5
Liberia 6 1 1 4 4 12 4
afp
