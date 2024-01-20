Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Bouaké, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:

Group D

In Bouake

Algeria 2 (Bounedjah 51, 90+5) Burkina Faso 2 (M.

Konate 45+3, Traore 71-pen)

Playing later

Mauritania v Angola (1700 GMT)

Group E

In Korhogo

Tunisia v Mali (2000 GMT)

Playing Sunday

South Africa v Namibia (2000 GMT)

