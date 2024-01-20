Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Bouaké, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:
Group D
In Bouake
Algeria 2 (Bounedjah 51, 90+5) Burkina Faso 2 (M.
Konate 45+3, Traore 71-pen)
Playing later
Mauritania v Angola (1700 GMT)
Group E
In Korhogo
Playing Sunday
South Africa v Namibia (2000 GMT)
