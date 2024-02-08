Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time):
Semi-final
In Bouake
Nigeria 1 (Troost-Ekong 67-pen) South Africa 1 (Mokoena 90-pen) aet
Nigeria win 4-2 on penalties
Playing later
In Abidjan
Ivory Coast v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000 GMT)
