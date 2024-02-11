Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:
3rd place play-off
In Abidjan
South Africa 0 Democratic Republic of Congo 0
South Africa win 6-5 on penalties
Playing Sunday
Final
In Abidjan
Nigeria v Ivory Coast (2000 GMT)
