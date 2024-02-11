Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:

3rd place play-off

In Abidjan

South Africa 0 Democratic Republic of Congo 0

South Africa win 6-5 on penalties

Playing Sunday

Final

In Abidjan

Nigeria v Ivory Coast (2000 GMT)

