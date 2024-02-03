Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 11:31 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Friday:
Quarter-finals
In Abidjan
Nigeria 1 (Lookman 41) Angola 0
In Abidjan
Democratic Republic of Congo 3 (Mbemba 27, Wissa 65-pen, Masuaku 82) Guinea 1 (Bayo 20-pen)
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
In Bouake
Mali v Ivory Coast (1700)
In Yamoussoukro
Cape Verde v South Africa (2000)
