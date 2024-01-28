Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - Collated
Published January 28, 2024
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations last-16 results in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:
In Bouake
Angola 3 (Dala 38, 42, Mabululu 66) Namibia 0
In Abidjan
Nigeria 2 (Lookman 36, 90) Cameroon 0
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
In Abidjan
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea (1700)
In San Pedro
Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)
Monday
In Abidjan
Cape Verde v Mauritania (1700)
In Yamoussoukro
Senegal, holders v Ivory Coast (2000)
Tuesday
In Korhogo
Mali v Burkina Faso (1700)
In San Pedro
Morocco v South Africa (2000)
