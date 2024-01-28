Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations last-16 results in the Ivory Coast on Saturday:

In Bouake

Angola 3 (Dala 38, 42, Mabululu 66) Namibia 0

In Abidjan

Nigeria 2 (Lookman 36, 90) Cameroon 0

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

In Abidjan

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea (1700)

In San Pedro

Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)

Monday

In Abidjan

Cape Verde v Mauritania (1700)

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal, holders v Ivory Coast (2000)

Tuesday

In Korhogo

Mali v Burkina Faso (1700)

In San Pedro

Morocco v South Africa (2000)

