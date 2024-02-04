Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - Collated
Published February 04, 2024
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Saturday (denotes after extra time):
Quarter-finals
In Bouake
Mali 1 (Dorgeles 71) Ivory Coast 2 (Adingra 90, Diakite 120+2) aet
In Yamoussoukro
Cape Verde 0 South Africa 0 aet
South Africa win 2-1 on penalties
Played Friday
In Abidjan
Nigeria 1 (Lookman 41) Angola 0
Democratic Republic of Congo 3 (Mbemba 27, Wissa 65-pen, Masuaku 82) Guinea 1 (Bayo 20-pen)
