Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - collated

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Saturday (denotes after extra time):

Quarter-finals

In Bouake

Mali 1 (Dorgeles 71) Ivory Coast 2 (Adingra 90, Diakite 120+2) aet

In Yamoussoukro

Cape Verde 0 South Africa 0 aet

South Africa win 2-1 on penalties

Played Friday

In Abidjan

Nigeria 1 (Lookman 41) Angola 0

Democratic Republic of Congo 3 (Mbemba 27, Wissa 65-pen, Masuaku 82) Guinea 1 (Bayo 20-pen)

Related Topics

Africa Mali Ivory Coast South Africa Congo Cape Verde Guinea Nigeria Angola

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

2 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

11 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

11 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

11 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

11 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

11 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

11 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

11 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

11 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World