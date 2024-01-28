Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Scorers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations scorers after last-16 matches on Saturday:
5: Nsue (GEQ)
4: Gelson Dala (ANG)
3: Bounedjah (ALG), Mabululu (ANG), Mohamed (EGY)
2: J. Ayew, Kudus (both GHA), Camara (SEN), Lookman (NGR), Sinayoko (MLI), Traore (BUR), Zwane (RSA)
1: Bebe, Mendes, Monteiro, Pina, Rodrigues, G. Tavares, Teixeira (all CPV), H. Diallo, P. Gueye, Mane, I. Sarr, Seck, I. Ndiaye (all SEN), Hakimi, En-Nesyri, Ounahi, Saiss, Ziyech (all MAR), Buyla, Edu, Ganet, Miranda (all GEQ), Castelletto, Magri, Toko Ekambi, Wooh (all CMR), Catamo, Clesio, Reinildo, Witi (all MOZ), Amar, Dellah Yaly, Koita (all MTN), Marmoush, Salah, Trezeguet (all EGY), Bayo, A.
Camara (both GUI), E. Colley, Jallow (both GAM), Daka, Kangwa (both ZAM), Fofana, Krasso (both CIV), Gilberto, Zini (both ANG), Maseko, Tau (both RSA), Osimhen, Troost-Ekong (both NGR), Silas, Wissa (both COD), Djiku (GHA), Hotto (NAM), M. Konate (BUR), Msuva (TAN), Rafia (TUN), H. Traore (MLI), Ze Turbo (GNB)
Own goals: Gomez (GAM), Orozco (GEQ), Sangante (GNB)
