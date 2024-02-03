Football: Africa Cup of Nations scorers

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations scorers after quarter-finals on Friday:

5: Nsue (GEQ)

4: Gelson Dala (ANG), Mohamed (EGY)

3: Bayo (GUI), Bounedjah (ALG), Lookman (NGR), Mabululu (ANG), Sinayoko (MLI), Traore (BUR)

2: J. Ayew, Kudus (both GHA), Camara, H. Diallo (both SEN), Mendes (CPV), Wissa (COD), Zwane (RSA)

1: Bebe, Monteiro, Pina, Rodrigues, G. Tavares, Teixeira (all CPV), P. Gueye, Mane, I. Sarr, Seck, I. Ndiaye (all SEN), Hakimi, En-Nesyri, Ounahi, Saiss, Ziyech (all MAR), Buyla, Edu, Ganet, Miranda (all GEQ), Castelletto, Magri, Toko Ekambi, Wooh (all CMR), Catamo, Clesio, Reinildo, Witi (all MOZ), Elia, Masuaku, Mbemba, Silas (all COD), Makgopa, Maseko, Mokoena, Tau (all RSA), Amar, Dellah Yaly, Koita (all MTN), Fofana, Kessie, Krasso (all CIV), Marmoush, Salah, Trezeguet (all EGY), E.

Colley, Jallow (both GAM), Daka, Kangwa (both ZAM), Gilberto, Zini (both ANG), Osimhen, Troost-Ekong (both NGR), A. Camara (GUI), Djiku (GHA), Hotto (NAM), M. Konate (BUR), Msuva (TAN), Rafia (TUN), H. Traore (MLI), Ze Turbo (GNB)

Own goals: Gomez (GAM), Orozco (GEQ), Sangante (GNB), E. Tapsoba (BUR).