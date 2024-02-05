Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-finals Fixtures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals fixtures

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals fixtures in the Ivory Coast (times GMT):

Wednesday

In Bouake

Nigeria v South Africa (1700)

In Abidjan

Ivory Coast v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)

Note: winners qualify for Feb 11 final; losers play for third place on Feb 10

Related Topics

Africa Ivory Coast South Africa Congo Nigeria

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World