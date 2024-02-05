Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-finals Fixtures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals fixtures in the Ivory Coast (times GMT):
Wednesday
In Bouake
Nigeria v South Africa (1700)
In Abidjan
Ivory Coast v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)
Note: winners qualify for Feb 11 final; losers play for third place on Feb 10
