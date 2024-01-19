Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations table

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table in the Ivory Coast on Thursday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

E. Guinea 2 1 1 0 5 3 4

Nigeria 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

I.

Coast 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

G. Bissau 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage

Related Topics

Africa Bissau Ivory Coast Guinea Nigeria

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

8 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

8 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

10 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

10 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

12 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

14 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

16 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

1 day ago

More Stories From World