Football: Africa Cup of Nations table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table after first match on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group B

C.

Verde 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 - qualified

Egypt 2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Mozambique 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage