Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Tables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Korhogo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations tables in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group D
B. Faso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Algeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Angola 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group E
Namibia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.
Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage
