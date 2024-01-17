Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables

(@FahadShabbir)

Korhogo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations tables in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group D

B. Faso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Algeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Angola 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group E

Namibia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

S.

Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tunisia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage