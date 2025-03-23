Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Sunday:

Matchday six

Group D

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 3 (P.

Mkhonto 13, 18, Mabuza 76) Mauritius 3 (Rose 47, Aristide 50, Vincent 90+1)

-- Eswatini played in South Africa because they lack a FIFA-approved stadium

Group F

In Nairobi

Kenya 1 (Olunga 62) Gabon 2 (Aubameyang 16, 52-pen)

Playing Monday (times GMT)

Group A: Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (1600), Ethiopia v Djibouti (2100); Group F: Ivory Coast v Gambia (1900); Group H: Namibia v Equatorial Guinea (1300), Liberia v Sao Tome e Principe (1600), Tunisia v Malawi (2100); Group I: Central African Republic v Mali (1600), Madagascar v Ghana (1900)

Tuesday

Group A: Egypt v Sierra Leone (1900); Group B: Sudan v South Sudan (1900), Mauritania v Democratic Republic of Congo (2100); Senegal v Togo (2100); Group C: Benin v South Africa, Nigeria v Zimbabwe, Rwanda v Lesotho (all 1600); Group D: Angola v Cape Verde (1600), Cameroon v Libya (1900); Group E: Morocco v Tanzania (2130); Group F: Burundi v Seychelles (1900); Group G: Botswana v Somalia (1300), Uganda v Guinea (1600), Algeria v Mozambique (2100); Group I: Comoros v Chad (2100)

