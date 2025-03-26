Football: African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Tuesday:
Group A
In Cairo
Egypt 1 (Zizo 45+2) Sierra Leone 0
Played Monday
In Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 1 (Banjaqui 36) Burkina Faso 2 (L. Traore 6, 73)
In El Jadida, Morocco
Ethiopia 6 (Desta 19, 52, 70-pen, Nassir 34, 37, 58-pen) Djibouti 1 (Akinbinu 51)
Group B
In Benghazi, Libya
Sudan 1 (Eisa 76) South Sudan 1 (Sebit 90+9)
In Nouakchott
Mauritania v Democratic Republic of Congo -- late kick-off
In Diamniadio, Senegal
Senegal v Togo -- late kick-off
Group C
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Benin 0 South Africa 2 (Foster 53, Adams 84)
In Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 1 (Osimhen 74) Zimbabwe 1 (Chirewa 90+1)
In Kigali
Rwanda 1 (Kwizera 58) Lesotho 1 (Fothoane 82)
Group D
In Luanda
Angola 1 (Dala 50) Cape Verde 2 (Livramento 45+3, 63)
In Yaounde
Cameroon 3 (Aboubaker 26-pen, 61, Mbeumo 51) Libya 1 (El Mariamy 90)
Sunday
In Mbombela, South Africa
Eswatini 3 (P.
Mkhonto 13, 18, Mabuza 76) Mauritius 3 (Rose 47, Aristide 50, Vincent 90+1)
Group E
In Oujda, Morocco
Morocco v Tanzania -- late kick-off
Group F
In Meknes, Morocco
Burundi 5 (Nduwarugira 23, Bimenyimama 25, 31, Kanakimana 50, Girumugisha 56) Seychelles 0
Monday
In Abidjan
Ivory Coast 1 (Haller 15) Gambia 0
Sunday
In Nairobi
Kenya 1 (Olunga 62) Gabon 2 (Aubameyang 16, 52-pen)
Group G
In Franicstown, Botswana
Botswana 2 (Mohutsiwa 73, Johnson 82) Somalia 0
In Kampala
Uganda 1 (Okello 36) Guinea 0
In Tizi Ouzou, Algeria
Algeria v Mozambique -- late kick-off
Group H
Monday
In Polokwane, South Africa
Namibia 1 (Shalulile 51) Equatorial Guinea 1 (Coco 54)
In Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia 2 (Andrews 4, Farkarlun 32) Sao Tome e Principe 1 (Do Sacramento 44)
In Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia 2 (Jaziri 86, Achouri 90+2-pen) Malawi 0
Group I
In Berkane, Morocco
Comoros v Chad -- late kick-off
Monday
In Casablanca, Morocco
Central African Republic 0 Mali 0
In Al Hoceima, Morocco
Madagascar 0 Ghana 3 (Partey 11, 53, Kudus 58)
Note: Multiple home teams used neutral venues because they lack FIFA-approved stadiums. Sudan played in Libya because of a civil war
