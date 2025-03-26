Open Menu

Football: African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Results

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Tuesday:

Group A

In Cairo

Egypt 1 (Zizo 45+2) Sierra Leone 0

Played Monday

In Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 1 (Banjaqui 36) Burkina Faso 2 (L. Traore 6, 73)

In El Jadida, Morocco

Ethiopia 6 (Desta 19, 52, 70-pen, Nassir 34, 37, 58-pen) Djibouti 1 (Akinbinu 51)

Group B

In Benghazi, Libya

Sudan 1 (Eisa 76) South Sudan 1 (Sebit 90+9)

In Nouakchott

Mauritania v Democratic Republic of Congo -- late kick-off

In Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal v Togo -- late kick-off

Group C

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin 0 South Africa 2 (Foster 53, Adams 84)

In Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 1 (Osimhen 74) Zimbabwe 1 (Chirewa 90+1)

In Kigali

Rwanda 1 (Kwizera 58) Lesotho 1 (Fothoane 82)

Group D

In Luanda

Angola 1 (Dala 50) Cape Verde 2 (Livramento 45+3, 63)

In Yaounde

Cameroon 3 (Aboubaker 26-pen, 61, Mbeumo 51) Libya 1 (El Mariamy 90)

Sunday

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 3 (P.

Mkhonto 13, 18, Mabuza 76) Mauritius 3 (Rose 47, Aristide 50, Vincent 90+1)

Group E

In Oujda, Morocco

Morocco v Tanzania -- late kick-off

Group F

In Meknes, Morocco

Burundi 5 (Nduwarugira 23, Bimenyimama 25, 31, Kanakimana 50, Girumugisha 56) Seychelles 0

Monday

In Abidjan

Ivory Coast 1 (Haller 15) Gambia 0

Sunday

In Nairobi

Kenya 1 (Olunga 62) Gabon 2 (Aubameyang 16, 52-pen)

Group G

In Franicstown, Botswana

Botswana 2 (Mohutsiwa 73, Johnson 82) Somalia 0

In Kampala

Uganda 1 (Okello 36) Guinea 0

In Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

Algeria v Mozambique -- late kick-off

Group H

Monday

In Polokwane, South Africa

Namibia 1 (Shalulile 51) Equatorial Guinea 1 (Coco 54)

In Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 2 (Andrews 4, Farkarlun 32) Sao Tome e Principe 1 (Do Sacramento 44)

In Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 2 (Jaziri 86, Achouri 90+2-pen) Malawi 0

Group I

In Berkane, Morocco

Comoros v Chad -- late kick-off

Monday

In Casablanca, Morocco

Central African Republic 0 Mali 0

In Al Hoceima, Morocco

Madagascar 0 Ghana 3 (Partey 11, 53, Kudus 58)

Note: Multiple home teams used neutral venues because they lack FIFA-approved stadiums. Sudan played in Libya because of a civil war

