Football: African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tables

Published March 23, 2025

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group D

Cape Verde 5 3 1 1 5 4 10

Cameroon 5 2 3 0 9 3 9

Libya 5 2 2 1 5 4 8

Angola 5 1 4 0 3 2 7

Mauritius 6 1 2 3 6 10 5

Eswatini 6 0 2 4 4 9 2

Group F

Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15

Ivory Coast 5 4 1 0 13 0 13

Burundi 5 2 1 2 8 7 7

Kenya 6 1 3 2 11 8 6

Gambia 5 1 1 3 12 12 4

Seychelles 5 0 0 5 2 25 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico.

The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs

