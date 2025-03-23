Football: African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group D
Cape Verde 5 3 1 1 5 4 10
Cameroon 5 2 3 0 9 3 9
Libya 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Angola 5 1 4 0 3 2 7
Mauritius 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
Eswatini 6 0 2 4 4 9 2
Group F
Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15
Ivory Coast 5 4 1 0 13 0 13
Burundi 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Kenya 6 1 3 2 11 8 6
Gambia 5 1 1 3 12 12 4
Seychelles 5 0 0 5 2 25 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico.
The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs
