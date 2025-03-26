Football: African 2026 World Cup Qualifying Tables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 6 5 1 0 14 2 16
Burkina Faso 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
Sierra Leone 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Ethiopia 6 1 3 2 7 7 6
Guinea-Bissau 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
Djibouti 6 0 1 5 4 20 1
Group B
Sudan 6 3 3 0 8 2 12
DR Congo 5 3 1 1 5 2 10
Senegal 5 2 3 0 6 1 9
Togo 5 0 4 1 4 5 4
South Sudan 6 0 3 3 2 10 3
Mauritania 5 0 2 3 2 7 2
Group C
South Africa 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8
Benin 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
Lesotho 6 1 3 2 4 5 6
Zimbabwe 6 0 4 2 5 9 4
Group D
Cape Verde 6 4 1 1 7 5 13
Cameroon 6 3 3 0 12 4 12
Libya 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
Angola 6 1 4 1 4 4 7
Mauritius 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
Eswatini 6 0 2 4 4 9 2
Group E
Morocco 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
Niger 4 2 0 2 6 4 6
Tanzania 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
Zambia 4 1 0 3 6 7 3
Congo 3 0 0 3 2 13 0
-- Eritrea withdrew before matchday 1 without giving explanation
-- Congo suspended by FIFA in February over government interference. Clarity on their qualification status not announced
Group F
Ivory Coast 6 5 1 0 14 0 16
Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15
Burundi 6 3 1 2 13 7 10
Kenya 6 1 3 2 11 8 6
Gambia 6 1 1 4 12 13 4
Seychelles 6 0 0 6 2 30 0
Group G
Algeria 5 4 0 1 11 5 12
Mozambique 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
Botswana 6 3 0 3 9 8 9
Uganda 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
Guinea 6 2 1 3 4 5 7
Somalia 6 0 1 5 3 11 1
Group H
Tunisia 6 5 1 0 9 0 16
Namibia 6 3 2 1 8 2 12
Liberia 6 3 1 2 7 4 10
Eq.
Guinea 6 2 1 3 4 8 7
Malawi 6 2 0 4 4 6 6
Sao Tome 6 0 0 6 2 14 0
Group I
Ghana 6 5 0 1 15 5 15
Madagascar 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
Mali 6 2 3 1 8 4 9
Comoros 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
C.A.R. 6 1 2 3 8 13 5
Chad 5 0 0 5 1 14 0
Rankings of second-placed teams
Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15
Cameroon 6 3 3 0 12 4 12
Namibia 6 3 3 0 8 2 12
Mozambique 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
------------------------------
Burkina Faso 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
Madagascar 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
DR Congo 5 3 1 1 5 2 10
Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8
Niger 4 2 0 2 6 4 6
-- FIFA have not announced how the withdrawal of Eritrea or the suspension of Congo Brazzaville will affect rankings of group runners-up
Note: Group winners qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini-tournament, and winners qualify for six-nation intercontinental playoffs with two finals places up for grabs
