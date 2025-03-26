Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Egypt 6 5 1 0 14 2 16

Burkina Faso 6 3 2 1 13 7 11

Sierra Leone 6 2 2 2 7 7 8

Ethiopia 6 1 3 2 7 7 6

Guinea-Bissau 6 1 3 2 5 7 6

Djibouti 6 0 1 5 4 20 1

Group B

DR Congo 6 4 1 1 7 2 13

Senegal 6 3 3 0 8 1 12

Sudan 6 3 3 0 8 2 12

Togo 6 0 4 2 4 7 4

South Sudan 6 0 3 3 2 10 3

Mauritania 6 0 2 4 2 9 2

Group C

South Africa 6 4 1 1 10 5 13

Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Benin 6 2 2 2 6 7 8

Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7

Lesotho 6 1 3 2 4 5 6

Zimbabwe 6 0 4 2 5 9 4

Group D

Cape Verde 6 4 1 1 7 5 13

Cameroon 6 3 3 0 12 4 12

Libya 6 2 2 2 6 7 8

Angola 6 1 4 1 4 4 7

Mauritius 6 1 2 3 6 10 5

Eswatini 6 0 2 4 4 9 2

Group E

Morocco 5 5 0 0 14 2 15

Niger 4 2 0 2 6 4 6

Tanzania 4 2 0 2 2 4 6

Zambia 4 1 0 3 6 7 3

Congo 3 0 0 3 2 13 0

-- Eritrea withdrew before matchday 1 without giving explanation

-- Congo suspended by FIFA in February over government interference. Clarity on their qualification status not announced

Group F

Ivory Coast 6 5 1 0 14 0 16

Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15

Burundi 6 3 1 2 13 7 10

Kenya 6 1 3 2 11 8 6

Gambia 6 1 1 4 12 13 4

Seychelles 6 0 0 6 2 30 0

Group G

Algeria 6 5 0 1 16 6 15

Mozambique 6 4 0 2 10 11 12

Botswana 6 3 0 3 9 8 9

Uganda 6 3 0 3 6 7 9

Guinea 6 2 1 3 4 5 7

Somalia 6 0 1 5 3 11 1

Group H

Tunisia 6 5 1 0 9 0 16

Namibia 6 3 2 1 8 2 12

Liberia 6 3 1 2 7 4 10

Eq.

Guinea 6 2 1 3 4 8 7

Malawi 6 2 0 4 4 6 6

Sao Tome 6 0 0 6 2 14 0

Group I

Ghana 6 5 0 1 15 5 15

Comoros 6 4 0 2 9 7 12

Madagascar 6 3 1 2 9 6 10

Mali 6 2 3 1 8 4 9

C.A.R. 6 1 2 3 8 13 5

Chad 6 0 0 6 1 15 0

Rankings of second-placed teams

Gabon 6 5 0 1 12 6 15

Cameroon 6 3 3 0 12 4 12

Senegal 6 3 3 0 8 1 12

Namibia 6 3 3 0 8 2 12

------------------------------

Comoros 6 4 0 2 9 7 12

Mozambique 6 4 0 2 10 11 12

Burkina Faso 6 3 2 1 13 7 11

Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Niger 4 2 0 2 6 4 6

-- FIFA have not announced how withdrawal of Eritrea or suspension of Congo Brazzaville will affect rankings of group runners-up