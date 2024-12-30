Football: African Nations Championship qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying results on Sunday:

2nd rd, 2nd legs

In Saint-Pierre, Mauritius

Madagascar 0 Eswatini 1 (Simelane 86) (agg 2-1)

In Brazzaville

Congo 2 (Nguembete 16, Lendambi 25) Equatorial Guinea 1 (Nguema 36) (agg 2-1)

In Kampala

Uganda 1 (Kiwanuka 90+1) Burundi 0 (agg 2-0)

In Bamako

Mali 0 Mauritania 0 (agg 0-1)

Played Saturday

In Bafoussam, Cameroon

Cameroon 1 (Yondjo 31) Central African Republic 2 (Ndokomanji 43-pen, Yangana 87) (agg 2-2, C.A.R. win on away goals)

In Kigali

Rwanda 2 (Mugisha 32, Muhire 57) South Sudan 1 (Sebit 82) (agg 4-4, Rwanda win on away goals)

In Bamako

Burkina Faso 2 (Traore 31, Kante 54) Ivory Coast 0 (agg 2-2, B. Faso win 4-2 on penalties)

In Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 1 (Balde 45+2-pen) Guinea 2 (M.S. Bangoura 51, N. Bangoura 88) (agg 2-6)

In Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 3 (Ismail 19, Junior 21, Saviour 23) Ghana 1 (Amankona 73) (agg 3-1)

In Luanda

Angola 0 Lesotho 1 (Kalake 43-pen) (agg 2-1)

In Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo 3 (Kabwit 10, Mokonzi 48, Ntumba 52) Chad 1 (Abdraman 23) (agg 4-2)

In Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal (holders) 3 (Ba 3, Ciss 38, Mbaye 90+2) Liberia 0 (agg 4-1)

In Ndola, Zambia

Zambia v Mozambique - cancelled due to post-election unrest in Mozambique.

Zambia awarded walkover

Friday

In Bamako

Niger 0 Togo 0 (agg 1-1, Niger win on away goals)

Wednesday

In Benghazi, Libya

Sudan 2 (Kante 16, Abdelrahman 69) Ethiopia 1 (Berhane 65) (agg 4-1)

1st leg

Thursday

In Kampala

Burundi 0 Uganda 1 (Ogwang 35)

Notes

-- Winners except Rwanda qualify for CHAN tournament from Feb 1-28 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Because three co-hosts qualify automatically, only one additional place was allocated to east Africa and Sudan filled it as the best performers

-- Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Niger played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums. Civil war forced Sudan to move home fixture to Libya