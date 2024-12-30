Football: African Nations Championship Qualifying Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying results on Sunday:
2nd rd, 2nd legs
In Saint-Pierre, Mauritius
Madagascar 0 Eswatini 1 (Simelane 86) (agg 2-1)
In Brazzaville
Congo 2 (Nguembete 16, Lendambi 25) Equatorial Guinea 1 (Nguema 36) (agg 2-1)
In Kampala
Uganda 1 (Kiwanuka 90+1) Burundi 0 (agg 2-0)
In Bamako
Mali 0 Mauritania 0 (agg 0-1)
Played Saturday
In Bafoussam, Cameroon
Cameroon 1 (Yondjo 31) Central African Republic 2 (Ndokomanji 43-pen, Yangana 87) (agg 2-2, C.A.R. win on away goals)
In Kigali
Rwanda 2 (Mugisha 32, Muhire 57) South Sudan 1 (Sebit 82) (agg 4-4, Rwanda win on away goals)
In Bamako
Burkina Faso 2 (Traore 31, Kante 54) Ivory Coast 0 (agg 2-2, B. Faso win 4-2 on penalties)
In Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 1 (Balde 45+2-pen) Guinea 2 (M.S. Bangoura 51, N. Bangoura 88) (agg 2-6)
In Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria 3 (Ismail 19, Junior 21, Saviour 23) Ghana 1 (Amankona 73) (agg 3-1)
In Luanda
Angola 0 Lesotho 1 (Kalake 43-pen) (agg 2-1)
In Kinshasa
Democratic Republic of Congo 3 (Kabwit 10, Mokonzi 48, Ntumba 52) Chad 1 (Abdraman 23) (agg 4-2)
In Diamniadio, Senegal
Senegal (holders) 3 (Ba 3, Ciss 38, Mbaye 90+2) Liberia 0 (agg 4-1)
In Ndola, Zambia
Zambia v Mozambique - cancelled due to post-election unrest in Mozambique.
Zambia awarded walkover
Friday
In Bamako
Niger 0 Togo 0 (agg 1-1, Niger win on away goals)
Wednesday
In Benghazi, Libya
Sudan 2 (Kante 16, Abdelrahman 69) Ethiopia 1 (Berhane 65) (agg 4-1)
1st leg
Thursday
In Kampala
Burundi 0 Uganda 1 (Ogwang 35)
Notes
-- Winners except Rwanda qualify for CHAN tournament from Feb 1-28 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Because three co-hosts qualify automatically, only one additional place was allocated to east Africa and Sudan filled it as the best performers
-- Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Niger played at neutral venues because they lack international-standard stadiums. Civil war forced Sudan to move home fixture to Libya
