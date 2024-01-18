Football: Asian Cup Group A Results And Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday:
Group A
Qatar 1 (Afif 17) Tajikistan 0
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points
Qatar 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 - qualified
China 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
Tajikistan 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Lebanon 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: India v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores2 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India outlast Afghanistan in second Super Over2 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India down Afghanistan in second Super Over3 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result3 minutes ago
-
Brentford's Toney 'free' after betting ban3 minutes ago
-
Russia says targeted French mercenaries in Ukraine strike13 minutes ago
-
C.Africa mine blast kills peacekeeper: UN13 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran's missile attack on Pakistan, urges restraint: Spokesperson43 minutes ago
-
Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief urges global backing of two-state solution2 hours ago
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain warnings hamper German travel3 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank7 hours ago
-
Kuwait forms new govt7 hours ago