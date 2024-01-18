Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Group A Results And Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Asian Cup Group A results and table

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday:

Group A

Qatar 1 (Afif 17) Tajikistan 0

China 0 Lebanon 0

Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points

Qatar 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 - qualified

China 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

Tajikistan 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

Lebanon 2 0 1 1 0 3 1

