Football: Asian Cup Quarter-final Fixtures
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Quarter-final fixtures at the Asian Cup in Qatar (times GMT):
Friday
Tajikistan v Jordan (1130)
Australia v South Korea (1530)
Saturday
Qatar v Uzbekistan (1530)
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
More Stories From World
-
Libya deports migrants back to Egypt: official44 minutes ago
-
UN says Israel-Hamas war leaves Gaza 'uninhabitable'44 minutes ago
-
UN court rejects most of Ukraine's 'terror' case against Russia2 hours ago
-
UN chief calls UNRWA 'backbone' of Gaza humanitarian aid2 hours ago
-
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports2 hours ago
-
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs2 hours ago
-
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official2 hours ago
-
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO3 hours ago
-
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to reverse: UNCTAD3 hours ago
-
Protests called off at Peru's Machu Picchu: minister3 hours ago
-
Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris3 hours ago
-
Russia says destroyed 20 Ukrainian missiles over Black Sea, Crimea2 hours ago