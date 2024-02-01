Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Quarter-final Fixtures

Published February 01, 2024

Football: Asian Cup quarter-final fixtures

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Quarter-final fixtures at the Asian Cup in Qatar (times GMT):

Friday

Tajikistan v Jordan (1130)

Australia v South Korea (1530)

Saturday

Iran v Japan (1130)

Qatar v Uzbekistan (1530)

