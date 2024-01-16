Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Football: Asian Cup results

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Monday:

Group D

Indonesia 1 (Marselino 37) Iraq 3 (Mohanad Ali 17, Rashid 45+7, Hussein 75)

Group E

South Korea 3 (Hwang 38, Lee 56, 68) Bahrain 1 (Hashash 51)

Malaysia 0 Jordan 4 (Mardi 12, 32, Tamari 18-pen, 85)

More Stories From World