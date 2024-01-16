Football: Asian Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Monday:
Group D
Indonesia 1 (Marselino 37) Iraq 3 (Mohanad Ali 17, Rashid 45+7, Hussein 75)
Group E
South Korea 3 (Hwang 38, Lee 56, 68) Bahrain 1 (Hashash 51)
Recent Stories
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts
More Stories From World
-
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash8 minutes ago
-
UN calls for ‘faster, safer’ aid access to Gaza, amid famine & disease fears18 minutes ago
-
Son fluffs lines but S.Korea, Iraq win openers at Asian Cup18 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update18 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table18 minutes ago
-
Everton, Nottingham Forest admit financial breaches38 minutes ago
-
US defense chief Lloyd Austin released from hospital48 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza48 minutes ago
-
US defense chief Lloyd Austin released from hospital58 minutes ago
-
Legal chaos in Poland as president, new govt clash1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result1 hour ago
-
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches2 hours ago