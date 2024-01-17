Football: Asian Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Tuesday:
Group F
Saudi Arabia 2 (Ghareeb 78, Bulayhi 90+6) Oman 1 (Yahyaei 14-pen)
Thailand 2 (Supachai 26, 48) Kyrgyzstan 0
Recent Stories
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
More Stories From World
-
VAR drama as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup24 minutes ago
-
TotalEnergies invokes force majeure over Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 234 minutes ago
-
Allow more relief trucks into besieged Gaza or risk starvation: UN44 minutes ago
-
Smoking declines despite tobacco industry efforts to jeopardize progress: UN1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables2 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine2 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert3 hours ago
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries3 hours ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc3 hours ago
-
China applauds Pakistan, other countries for reaffirming firm support to One China principle3 hours ago
-
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO5 hours ago