Football: Asian Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: Asian Cup results

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Monday:

Last 16

Qatar 2 (Haydos 45+6, Afif 49-pen) Palestine 1 (Dabbagh 37)

Iraq 2 (Natiq 68, Hussein 76) Jordan 3 (Naimat 45+1, Arab 90+5, Rashdan 90+7)

