Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Thursday:
Group B
Syria 0 Australia 1 (Irvine 60)
India 0 Uzbekistan 3 (Fayzullaev 4, Sergeev 18, Nasrullaev 45+4)
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Australia 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Uzbekistan 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
Syria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
India 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Group C
Palestine 1 (Nasser 50-og) UAE 1 (Adil 23)
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
UAE 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Iran 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Palestine 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
