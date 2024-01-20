Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Friday:
Group C
Hong Kong 0 Iran 1 (Ghayedi 24)
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Iran 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 - qualified
UAE 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Palestine 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
Hong Kong 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group D
Vietnam 0 Indonesia 1 (Mangkualam 42-pen)
Iraq 2 (Hussein 5, 45+4) Japan 1 (Endo 90+3)
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Iraq 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 - qualified
Japan 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Indonesia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Vietnam 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
afp
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From World
-
Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing in Miami14 minutes ago
-
Tata Steel axes UK jobs as industry forges 'greener' future44 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table54 minutes ago
-
Hall of Fame golfer Jack Burke dies at 1001 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables1 hour ago
-
'Close to perfect': Iraq stun Japan to reach Asian Cup last 164 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated4 hours ago
-
Sarrazin trumps Odermatt for prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill win4 hours ago
-
Up to 20,000 babies born into war-ravaged Gaza ‘hell’: UNICEF official4 hours ago
-
Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 20245 hours ago
-
UK health chief sounds alarm over falling measles vaccinations7 hours ago