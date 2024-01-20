Open Menu

Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Friday:

Group C

Hong Kong 0 Iran 1 (Ghayedi 24)

Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Iran 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 - qualified

UAE 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Palestine 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Hong Kong 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group D

Vietnam 0 Indonesia 1 (Mangkualam 42-pen)

Iraq 2 (Hussein 5, 45+4) Japan 1 (Endo 90+3)

Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Iraq 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 - qualified

Japan 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

Indonesia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Vietnam 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

afp

