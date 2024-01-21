Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Saturday:
Group E
Jordan 2 (Park 37-og, Namat 45+6) South Korea 2 (Son 9-pen, Arab 90+1-og)
Bahrain 1 (Madan 90+5) Malaysia 0
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points
Jordan 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
South Korea 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Bahrain 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Malaysia 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
