Football: Asian Cup Results And Tables
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) results from the Asian Cup in Qatar on Sunday:
Group F
Kyrgyzstan 0 Saudi Arabia 2 (Kanno 35, Ghamdi 84)
Table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 - qualified
Thailand 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Oman 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Kyrgyzstan 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
