Football: Asian World Cup Qualifying Tables

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Football: Asian World Cup qualifying tables

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Asian qualifying tables for the 2026 World Cup (top two in each group qualify automatically, third and fourth progress to further qualifying stage):

Group A (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Iran 6 5 1 0 12 5 16

2. Uzbekistan 6 4 1 1 8 5 13

3. UAE 6 3 1 2 12 4 10

4. Qatar 6 2 1 3 10 17 7

5. Kyrgyzstan 6 1 0 5 6 13 3

6. North Korea 6 0 2 4 5 9 2

Group B

1.

South Korea 6 4 2 0 12 5 14

2. Iraq 6 3 2 1 5 3 11

3. Jordan 6 2 3 1 9 5 9

4. Oman 6 2 0 4 6 9 6

5. Kuwait 6 0 4 2 5 11 4

6. Palestine 6 0 3 3 4 8 3

Group C

1. Japan 6 5 1 0 22 2 16

2. Australia 6 1 4 1 6 5 7

3. Indonesia 6 1 3 2 6 9 6

4. Saudi Arabia 6 1 3 2 3 6 6

5. Bahrain 6 1 3 2 5 10 6

6. China 6 2 0 4 6 16 6

More Stories From World