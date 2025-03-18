Football: Asian World Cup Qualifying Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Asian qualifying tables for the 2026 World Cup (top two in each group qualify automatically, third and fourth progress to further qualifying stage):
Group A (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
1. Iran 6 5 1 0 12 5 16
2. Uzbekistan 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
3. UAE 6 3 1 2 12 4 10
4. Qatar 6 2 1 3 10 17 7
5. Kyrgyzstan 6 1 0 5 6 13 3
6. North Korea 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
Group B
1.
South Korea 6 4 2 0 12 5 14
2. Iraq 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
3. Jordan 6 2 3 1 9 5 9
4. Oman 6 2 0 4 6 9 6
5. Kuwait 6 0 4 2 5 11 4
6. Palestine 6 0 3 3 4 8 3
Group C
1. Japan 6 5 1 0 22 2 16
2. Australia 6 1 4 1 6 5 7
3. Indonesia 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
4. Saudi Arabia 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
5. Bahrain 6 1 3 2 5 10 6
6. China 6 2 0 4 6 16 6
