Football Australia names Tony Popovic as Socceroos coach

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Football Australia appointed former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic the new Socceroos coach on Monday, tasking him with rescuing their faltering World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 51-year-old takes over leading Australia's national football team from Graham Arnold who quit on Friday after overseeing a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, and then a scoreless draw with Indonesia.

The losses left Australia's World Cup qualification hanging in the balance, with a must-win home game against winless China on October 10 before a tough away clash in Japan.

They need to finish in the top two of their six-team group to guarantee their spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America or potentially face another round of qualifying.

Football Australia chief James Johnson called Popovic "the best possible candidate".

"Tony's proven leadership and strategic football acumen combined with his deep understanding of Australian football, our players, and what it means to be a Socceroo, makes him the ideal choice to lead our national team moving forward," he said.

"His international experience, particularly across Asia, both as a player and a coach, further strengthens his ability to navigate the global football landscape and drive success for Australia on the world stage.

Popovic won 58 caps for the Socceroos and enjoyed a successful playing career with Sydney United, Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Japan and Crystal Palace, where he became a bedrock of the defence and was captain.

As a coach, he guided Western Sydney Wanderers to the Asian Champions League title in 2014 and won the A-League premiership with Perth Glory.

He also had short stints with Turkish club Karabukspor and Greek side Xanthi.

"It's a role that comes with great responsibility, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity," said Popovic, who has been out of work since leaving Melbourne Victory following their A-League grand final loss in May.

"This is undoubtedly a very proud moment for myself and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege that I do not take lightly.

"I fully understand the weight of responsibility and the high expectations that come with this position," he added.

Several other candidates were reportedly in the running, including Portuguese journeyman Carlos Queiroz and Nick Montgomery, who is an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Arnold, who had coached the team since August 2018, took the Socceroos to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup in 2022, equalling their best-ever showing.