Football: CAF Champions League Result

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Radès, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) CAf Champions League result on Saturday:

Final, 1st leg

In Rades, Tunisia

Esperance (TUN) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 0

May 25: 2nd leg, Cairo

