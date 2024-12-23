Football: CAF Champions League Result
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) CAF Champions League result on Sunday:
Matchday 3
Group C
In Cairo
Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 6 (Ali 45+3, 51, 84, El Shahat 56, Tau 86, Ashour 90+3) Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 1 (Mahious 21)
Played Dec 14
In Abidjan
Stade Abidjan (CIV) 1 (Meite 53) Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 (Makgopa 45+3-pen)
